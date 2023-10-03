Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated on Monday (Oct 2) that Sanatana Dharma is the only religion and that the rest are sects and methods of devotion.

Yogi Adityanath stated at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' event, "Sanatana Dharma is the only religion; the rest are all sects and methods of worship." Sanatan is the religion of humanity, and if it is assaulted, humanity will face a global crisis."

In his address to the public, the Chief Minister emphasised the need of keeping an open mind in order to really understand the core of Shrimad Bhagwat.

Yogi Adityanath further stated that limited perspectives struggle to comprehend the breadth of its teachings.

Yogi Adityanath's words come amid the continuing controversy surrounding Tamil Nadu minister and MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remarks.

Udhayanidhi sparked a controversy last month when he made anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks at an event, sparking a heated debate across the country, particularly with the BJP hammering him on the topic.

Udhayanidhi compared Sanatana Dharma to 'dengue' and 'malaria,' saying that it should be 'eradicated,' not only rejected. Udhayanidhi Stalin went so far as to say that Sanatana Dharma was opposed to social justice and equality.

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