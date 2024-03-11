Sandeshkhali attack: SC rejects intervention in Calcutta HC's directive for CBI probe
The Supreme Court declined to intervene in the Calcutta High Court's directive for a CBI probe into the Sandeshkhali incident, where ED officials were attacked. The plea was from the West Bengal government, opposing the High Court's order.
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Supreme Court declines intervention in CBI probe
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials.
SC was hearing West Bengal government's plea against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials.
The West Bengal government had last week moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court to transfer the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 to the CBI.
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