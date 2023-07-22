Slamming the BJP party over the Manipur crisis, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the secular, democratic society in the country should realise that the “Sangh Parivar agenda converted Manipur into a riot zone”.

In a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said the Sangh Parivar has been sowing hatred in Manipur. “What is happening under the guise of a riot is a Christian hunt. Churches of Christian tribal groups have been attacked and destroyed in a concerted manner,” he said.



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“The secular, democratic society in the country should realise the Sangh Parivar agenda which has converted Manipur into a riot zone by sowing hatred” for political benefit, he added.

Every day, frightening news is coming out of Manipur, said CM Vijayan. Images that are beyond horrific and painful to the human conscience are constantly emerging from Manipur. "Videos of the earliest instances of violence have now been released... The most heinous and terrible ways have been used to pursue women from the Kuki group, claims the Kerela CM Vijayan.