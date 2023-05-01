The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a series of changes regarding spam calls and SMS beginning from May 1.

In a major relief from irritating calls, the TRAI has directed all telecom service providers to block pesky calls and SMSes from telemarketers.

The telecom authority has directed all firms to install artificial intelligence spam filters in their phone call and message services to stop pesky calls and SMSes.

The change in rule will provide a major relief to telecom customers who have been bombarded with unsolicited spam calls and SMS on daily basis.

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