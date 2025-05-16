The Supreme Court of India on May 16 heard a plea alleging the Indian government's involvement in forcibly deporting 38 Rohingya refugees by taking them to the Andaman Sea and abandoning them.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant, however, expressed scepticism over the claims, stating that the petition lacked any supporting evidence and appeared to rely on “sweeping statements.”

After a brief hearing, the Court tagged the matter with a previously pending case concerning Rohingya deportation, which is scheduled to be heard by a three-judge bench on July 31, 2025.



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“When the country is going through such a difficult time, you come up with such fancy stories,” Justice Surya Kant remarked, directing the petitioner’s counsel to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims.

The bench added, “Unless the allegations are supported by some prima facie material, it is difficult for us to sit over a three-judge bench order.”

The petition had sought urgent intervention to stop what it described as inhumane treatment of Rohingya refugees. However, with no documentary or first-hand evidence presented, the Court chose to defer substantial consideration until the July hearing.