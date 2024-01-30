In the wake of recent developments surrounding Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, authorities have implemented Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a 100-meter radius of his residence, Raj Bhavan and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi.

The imposition of Section 144 CrPc comes after the ED's seizure of a luxury car from CM Soren's Delhi residence as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

The ED has been actively pursuing this case, which has led to heightened security measures around key locations associated with the Chief Minister in Ranchi.

CM Soren has been summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with the case. He has agreed to be available for questioning on January 31st at his residence, as per the communication with the agency. This situation has prompted the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance to call for a meeting to discuss the current political climate and strategize for the upcoming interrogation session with the ED.

As of January 30th, 2024, the restrictions under Section 144 CrPc are expected to remain in effect until 11 pm on Saturday, as stated by Ranchi SDO Utkarsh Kumar. This measure underscores the seriousness of the investigation and the government's efforts to ensure that law and order are maintained during this period of heightened scrutiny.

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