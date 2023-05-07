Security has been beefed up at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that they will be holding nationwide protests including Delhi in support of the protesting wrestlers.

The wrestlers have been holding protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for more than ten days in light of allegations of sexual harassment made by the wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP, demanding his immediate arrest and removal from his position.

On May 7, a number of SKM leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh will visit the protest site, according to a statement released on May 6.

Notably, SKM had led the farmers' year-long protest against the now-repeated farm laws on the borders of the national capital.

The Delhi Police have set up barricades at the Singhu border and stationed soil-laden dumpers in preparation for the farmers' call to protest in favor of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Countless police faculty have been sent at the Singhu Line, and the police have made a few columns of blockades.

It is anticipated that farmers from Punjab and Haryana will join the wrestlers' demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The police have taken precautions to deal with any potentially dangerous situation.

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