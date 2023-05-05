National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 withdrew his resignation hours after the same was rejected by the party panel.

''I am taking my decision back. I will work for NCP and I will be focussing on making organizational changes in the party,'' he said during a press conference.

He further said that he can't disrespect the people's sentiments as due to their love he took back his decision of resigning as NCP chief.

Earlier in the day, a committee of senior politicians constituted to make a decision on naming a new party president rejected Pawar's resignation.

The committee demanded that Pawar must withdraw his resignation and continue to lead the party at the national level for a few more years.

"We have passed a resolution to reject his resignation." We received calls from all around the country pleading with him to reverse his decision," said Rajya Saha MP and head of the appointed committee while speaking to the media.

He further stated that no top leaders were approached before announcing his resignation on Tuesday, adding, "We will meet with him today and submit the resolution."

"This is our choice. We will inform him that we will be unable to appoint a new leader," he said.

Also read: Sharad Pawar's resignation as NCP chief rejected; decision awaited