Security forces engaged in an intense firefight with Naxalites in the dense jungles of Abujhmadh, located along the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh.

The clash, which began early Saturday, has resulted in the deaths of five Naxalites and the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons, as confirmed by senior officials.

Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj, provided an update on the unfolding situation: “So far, we have recovered the bodies of five Naxalites and seized a large quantity of weapons. The search operation continues, and the exchange of fire remains active. Two of our jawans sustained injuries during the encounter; however, their condition is stable, and arrangements are underway to ensure they receive the best medical care.”

The injured personnel were promptly airlifted to a hospital in Raipur, reflecting the swift response of the authorities to prioritize the well-being of their forces.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sai addressed the situation, underscoring the government's unwavering resolve to combat Naxal influence: “As promised, our double-engine government is committed to making Bastar free of Naxal threats. Our security forces are venturing into the most remote areas to engage and neutralize Naxal elements, moving Bastar steadily towards peace and development.”

This encounter is part of an ongoing campaign by Chhattisgarh Police and allied forces, who initiated the current search operation on Friday night to dismantle Naxal strongholds in Bastar district.

The latest success follows a similar operation on November 9, where security forces, in an encounter in Bijapur district, recovered the bodies of three Naxals, including a platoon commander carrying an Rs 8 lakh bounty.



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