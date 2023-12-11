In the wake of the Supreme Court's impending verdict on the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, J&K has witnessed a significant escalation in security measures.

The authorities have established numerous checkpoints and roadblocks throughout the city, enforcing stringent security protocols and conducting intensified searches to preempt any untoward incidents.

The anticipation of the court's decision, which is set to be delivered by a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has prompted the deployment of additional bulletproof mobile bunker vehicles at sensitive locations. The surveillance network has been strengthened with high-tech CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the region meticulously.

Residents, including Shoib Hameed from Srinagar, have observed an increased presence of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel patrolling the streets. Security forces are actively conducting searches within the city to ensure peace and order.



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In preparation for the verdict, top police and administrative officials convened a critical meeting to discuss strategies for maintaining law and order. This gathering, chaired by ADGP Vijay Kumar, was notable as it brought together district magistrates and SSPs from the Kashmir division for the first time at the PCR, Kashmir. High-ranking officials, including the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, IGP, Deputy Director of the Intelligence Bureau, DIGs of all ranges in Kashmir, DIG-CID, and SSP, PCR Kashmir, were in attendance.

During this meeting, officers were briefed on the current situation and potential scenarios post-verdict. They were instructed to remain vigilant and to take both preventive and punitive actions against any individuals or groups attempting to disrupt the peace.

The heightened security arrangements are a testament to the authorities' commitment to safeguarding public safety and maintaining tranquillity during this critical juncture.

As the nation awaits the Supreme Court's judgment on the legal status of the Union Government's actions on August 5, 2019, involving the revocation of Article 370 and its corollary Article 35-A, Srinagar stands prepared to handle any challenges that may arise.