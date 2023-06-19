Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been as the chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), said Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on June 19.

Sinha will replace Samant Kumar Goel who will complete his four-year tenure on June 30.

The appointments committee has approved Sinha's appointment as Secretary, RAW for a tenure of two years.

Sinha is a 1988 batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre and is currently serving as the Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

As per reports, Sinha has been associated with the intelligence agency for over two decades and was heading the operational wing of RAW before his promotion.

He has worked extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast, and other countries.



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