At least 10 people lost their lives and several others were injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

As per reports, the accident occurred at 7 am near Pathare Shivar in Nashik district which apart from claiming 10 lives, injured several others.

The bus had begun its journey in Ambernath in Thane district and was on its way to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, however, it is said that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the truck.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched into the incident.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the incident and announced financial help of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Besides this, the Maharashtra government will incur the expenses of the treatment for the injured persons, a statement from the Shinde's office said.

Reportedly, the death toll may jump as the condition of some of the injured persons are critical.

Following the accident, Shinde also spoke to the Nashik Divisional commissioner and asked him to shift the injured immediately to Nashik and Shirdi for treatment and also conduct an inquiry into the causes of the accident.

Earlier in December last year, both mother-son was killed when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle on the Sinnar-Shirdi road.

The accident took place when the duo were heading towards Wavi in Sinnar Taluka as the SUV rammed into their motorcycle from behind killing the duo on the spot.

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