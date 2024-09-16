Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has ignited a major controversy by offering ₹11 lakh to anyone who “chops off” the tongue of Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. This statement, made in response to Gandhi’s recent criticism of India’s reservation system, has sparked widespread outrage.

In a video that has rapidly circulated on social media, Gaikwad can be seen addressing the media with his inflammatory remarks. He condemned Gandhi’s comments made during his recent visit to the United States, where Gandhi suggested reconsidering the reservation system. Gaikwad accused Gandhi of undermining the reservation benefits and claimed that his comments reveal a deep-seated opposition to the system.

“While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said he wants to dismantle the reservation system in India. This exposes the true face of the Congress party,” Gaikwad said. “I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue with ₹11 lakh.”

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Congress leaders have sharply criticized Gaikwad’s statement, calling for immediate action. Vijay Wadettiwar, the Maharashtra legislative assembly leader of the opposition, condemned the remarks as “nonsense” and demanded strict legal repercussions. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe echoed this sentiment, labeling Gaikwad as unfit for both society and politics and urging the Maharashtra Home Minister to consider charges of culpable homicide against him.

In response to the controversy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from Gaikwad’s comments. BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule clarified that the party does not support or endorse the Shiv Sena MLA’s statements. He noted, however, that historical figures within the Congress party, including Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, had previously expressed similar views on reservations.