On the evening of February 8, 2024, a distressing incident unfolded in the Dahisar area of Mumbai when Abhishek Ghosalkar, a leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction and son of Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot.

The shooting occurred within the jurisdiction of the MHB Colony police station.

Following the attack, Abhishek Ghosalkar, who previously served as a corporator, was urgently taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The incident took place days after a BJP MLA Ganpat was caught on camera firing at an Eknath Shinde-led Shiv faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil inside a police station at Ulhasnagar raising questions over Maharashtra's law and order situation.



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In response to the shooting, Anand Dubey, a spokesperson for the party, expressed concerns about the safety situation in Maharashtra, suggesting that an atmosphere of anarchy was being fostered.

He criticized the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP for their failure to maintain order, implying that the government might be instigating a climate of fear and that opposition figures were being targeted.

This violent act against Abhishek Ghosalkar has raised serious questions about public safety and political tensions in the region.

The Mumbai Police are actively investigating the incident to uncover the motives and any potential connections to broader political issues.