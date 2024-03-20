The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked for a report from the Punjab Government about the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment of Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur.

The request comes under Section 21(g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, which states the age limit for a woman receiving ART Services is between 21-50 years.

Recently, Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a baby boy almost two years after the singer's death.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh claimed to have all necessary legal documents and expressed distress over the enquiry.



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In a video posted on Facebook, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said he had all legal documents and was greatly troubled by this enquiry."With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap.

However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

The AAP Punjab unit blamed the central government for demanding the IVF treatment documents.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare order is based on section 21 of ART (Regulations) act, 2021, which outlines the general duties of assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks.

The act specifies the age limits for men and women undergoing the procedure and for donors.