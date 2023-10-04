Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the state following a flash flood in the Teesta River, and assured him of all possible support.

"Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected," Modi said on X.

Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush as authorities launched intensive search operations.



Also Read: Glacial lake outburst in North Sikkim: 4 dead bodies recovered, 30 missing

Till now five dead bodies have been recovered following the flash floods triggered by a glacial lake outburst in north Sikkim late on Tuesday night.

A senior official of the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the outburst took place in the Lhonak lake in north Sikkim.

Meanwhile, at least 30 people were reported missing in flash floods.

“The exact number of people who have gone missing is still not confirmed. We are gathering details. As of now, we have confirmed reports of seven people going missing,” Prabhakar Rai, director of Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said.