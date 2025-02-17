Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita inaugurated the International Conference on "Emerging Technologies in the Silk Sector (SILKTECH 2025),” organized by the Central Silk Board (Ministry of Textiles, Government of India) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The conference was held on the concluding day of Bharat Tex 25, the country’s largest global textiles exhibition, which took place from February 14-17, 2025.

The conference focused on technological advancements in silk production, technical textiles, global market trends, and sustainable innovations in the silk industry. Experts from India and abroad deliberated on ways to enhance the entire silk production chain, from farm to fabric, including by-products.

In his address as the chief guest, Minister Pabitra Margherita extended greetings to participants from India and abroad. He lauded the Central Silk Board’s continuous R&D efforts and emphasized that silk is more than just fabric; it represents tradition and a way of life in India. Highlighting Assam’s Muga silk, he noted that India is the only country producing all four commercial silk varieties—Mulberry, Tasar, Eri, and Muga.

Margherita challenged scientists and technocrats to triple India’s silk production, citing the significant progress made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the impact of integrated sericulture development schemes like Silk Samagra, which are benefitting farmers, particularly women.

Neelam Sami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, stressed the historical importance of silk and urged stakeholders to explore its applications beyond fabric, including in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and technical textiles. She underscored the role of Silk Samagra schemes in new product development and cutting-edge technology implementation.

Ajay Gupta, Joint Secretary (Silk), Ministry of Textiles, highlighted the silk sector’s vital role in India’s rural economy and expressed hope that the conference would generate farmer-centric technological ideas.

Prajakta Verma, Joint Secretary (Silk), Ministry of Textiles, commended the Central Silk Board’s contributions to pre-cocoon, post-cocoon, and seed sector R&D. She discussed innovations such as eradicating thigh reeling in Tasar silk, developing indigenous automatic reeling machines, and promoting Silk Samarth schemes for value chain development.

P. Sivakumar, Member Secretary and CEO, Central Silk Board, outlined the board’s contributions over the past 75 years, making India the world’s second-largest silk producer. He expressed optimism that the conference would pave the way for India to become the global leader in silk production.

During the conference, six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the Central Silk Board’s R&D institutes and various organizations, including:

CSB-CSRTI Mysore & M/s Siripoorna Foods & Agri Pvt Ltd. (Karnataka) – Development of anti-diabetic formulations from mulberry leaf extract.

CSB-CSRTI Berhampore & M/s Rainbow Agro Vet Seri Technologies (Andhra Pradesh) – R&D collaboration for Eri and Muga sericulture.



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CSB-CMERTI Lahdoigarh & North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach, Shillong – R&D partnership for Eri and Muga sericulture.

CSB-CSTRI Bengaluru, IIT-Bhilai & Kasare Vanya Silk Mills (Chhattisgarh) – Collaboration for sustainable silk production.

CSB-CSTRI Bengaluru & Resham Sutra Pvt. Ltd. – Promotion of cooperative R&D for vanya silk machinery and technologies.

Two significant books were released during the conference:

Souvenir cum Book of Abstracts – Emerging Technologies in the Silk Sector (SILKTECH 2025)

Pradhyogiki Vivranak (Technology Descriptor)

The event featured presentations from distinguished international experts, including:

Prof. Seeram Ramakrishna (National University of Singapore) – Spoke on the use of electrospinning in silk-based nanofibers.

Prof. Prasad Potluri (University of Manchester, UK) – Discussed advanced silk-based hybrid composites and medical applications like artificial skin and blood vessels.

A total of 114 thematic research papers and abstracts were presented and discussed, providing insights into the future of silk technology and sustainability.

SILKTECH 2025 emerged as a crucial platform for fostering collaborations and innovation in the silk sector. With strong government backing, strategic MoUs, and groundbreaking research discussions, the conference reinforced India’s commitment to leading the global silk industry.

The path ahead looks promising, with technological advancements and policy support set to transform the silk sector in the years to come.