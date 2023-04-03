Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on April 3 said that soaps made out of donkey’s milk helps keep a woman’s body beautiful.

Addressing a choupal in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi said that even the Egyptian queen Cleopatra used to bathe donkey’s milk. “Soaps made with donkey’s milk cost Rs 500 in Delhi. Why don’t we start making soaps with goat’s milk and with donkey’s milk?” added Gandhi.

She further continued to speak about a community in Ladakh which uses donkey’s milk to make soaps. “There is a community in Ladakh which saw a fall in the population of donkeys. So, they started using donkey’s milk to make soaps. Soaps made with donkey’s milk keep a woman’s body beautiful forever”.

The former Union minister then after spoke about rapid deforestation in many areas and finding alternatives such as cow dungs to cremate the dead instead of using wood logs.

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