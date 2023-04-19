The first solar eclipse of the year will be witnessed on April 20 from 7:04 am to 12:29 pm IST.

During the solar eclipse, the moon casts the sun which makes it difficult to see the sun from some places on Earth.

The eclipse will only be partial in Sydney, Australia, starting at 1:36 PM.

According to the beliefs of the Hindu religion, people must avoid doing some things. Some of which are:

• People should avoid sleeping during a solar eclipse, especially e old and sick people. It is believed that it may have some negative impact on them.

• It is advised to avoid cooking and eating during a solar eclipse because it might harm health.

• Touching or worshipping deities must be avoided. After the eclipse is over, one is advised to wash and clean up everything.

• Pregnant women are advised against watching the eclipse and must minimise their exposure to the sun during the eclipse.

• It is also advised that people should take a bath and wear fresh clothes after the eclipse is over.

• People generally sprinkle Gangajal as it is considered auspicious after the solar eclipse ends.

• It is advised not to look directly at the sun during the solar eclipse.

• Purchasing property or engaging in any other investment is considered unfavourable during the solar eclipse.

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