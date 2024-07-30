The Somnath Express, operating between Jammu Tawi in Jammu and Kashmir and Bhagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan, was halted at Kasu Begu railway station in Punjab's Ferozpur district following an anonymous bomb threat on July 30. The emergency unfolded after police received a call warning of a bomb on the train, prompting immediate action from authorities.

Officials swiftly evacuated all passengers from the train, ensuring their safety. In response to the threat, three specialized bomb disposal teams from Punjab were deployed, accompanied by dog squads from both the state police and the Border Security Force. The comprehensive search operation also saw the involvement of the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force.

Also read: 4 killed in Wayanad landslides; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh aid

To bolster emergency preparedness, an ambulance and a fire brigade were stationed at the scene. Meanwhile, local residents showed commendable community spirit by providing tea and food to the stranded passengers during the ordeal.

The situation remains under close monitoring as authorities continue their search efforts to ensure the safety and security of all involved.