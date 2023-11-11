A song titled 'Abundance of Millets', featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been nominated for the Grammy Awards this year.

The song, which underscores the health benefits of millets and the government's initiatives to endorse the nutritious grain, was released in June. Indian-American Grammy-winning artist Falu (Falguni Shah) and her spouse, singer Gaurav Shah, are featured in the song.

The song is a celebration of the United Nations-declared International Year of the Millets. The proposal for the same was put forth by India and received endorsement from the members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies and the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Also read : Delhi government to remove odd-even from November 13