Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge will not attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony scheduled on January 22, the Congress said on Wednesday.

This decision was made public by the Congress party, which labelled the event as predominantly an RSS/BJP affair.

The party's stance was articulated through a statement issued by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, emphasizing their respect for the Supreme Court's 2019 judgment and the religious sentiments of millions who worship Lord Ram, while also highlighting the political undertones they perceived in the event's timing.

The statement reads, "Last month, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be held on January 22nd, 2024.

Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain.



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While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event."

The construction of the Ram Mandir has been a collaborative effort with contributions from various states.

Gujarati architects designed the grand temple, and Tamil Nadu artisans crafted its doors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the temple's consecration ceremony. Vedic rituals for the consecration of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) began on January 16th, leading up to the main ceremony. After the consecration, the temple will be open for devotees to perform "aarti."

Despite the significance of the event, the Congress party's decision to decline the invitation reflects their view of the ceremony as being politically motivated by the BJP and RSS, particularly in light of upcoming elections.

This perspective was reinforced by the party's assertion that the inauguration of the incomplete temple was expedited for electoral gain.