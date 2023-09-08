Spain's President Pedro Sánchez will skip the G20 Summit in New Delhi as he tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7 joining Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin as world leaders unable to attend.

“This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine,” wrote Sánchez in a post in Spanish on micro-blogging site X.

Furthermore, he announced that Spain's representation at the summit would be led by First Vice President Nadia Calvino, alongside the Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU, and Cooperation.

Simultaneously, the stage is set for the G20 Summit in the national capital, hosted at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam.

This marks the inaugural G20 Summit under India's presidency, attracting numerous global leaders and delegates.

Elaborate preparations and arrangements have been meticulously put in place for the summit, with the objective of showcasing India's soft power and its modern identity.

Established in 1999, the G20 was founded to ensure global financial stability by including middle-income countries.

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