In the aftermath of a collision between the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express and a stationary goods train, a special train carrying the stranded passengers resumed its journey from Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station early Saturday morning. The special train departed at approximately 4:45 am, ensuring that the affected passengers could continue their travels. According to officials, food and water were provided to the passengers during the delay.

The collision, which occurred on Friday night around 8:30 pm at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai, resulted in the derailment of 12 coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578). A total of 19 passengers sustained injuries, but prompt medical attention was provided. The accident took place on the Chennai-Gudu section, between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai stations, severely disrupting train services in the area.

Railway officials immediately responded by setting up a help desk at Chennai Central Railway Station to offer assistance to the affected passengers and their families. Train operations in the section were significantly impacted, leading to the cancellation of two scheduled trains. Additionally, over half a dozen trains were diverted or operated via alternate routes to minimize further disruption.

While the incident caused inconvenience for many, the swift action taken by railway authorities, including the provision of food, water, and alternative transportation, helped mitigate the distress of the stranded passengers. Investigations into the cause of the collision are currently underway.

Also read: Express train collides with goods train near Chennai, at least 19 injured