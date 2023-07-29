A speedy car rammed into Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's convoy on July 29 night while he was returing from an event in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the Uttar Pradesh Police swung into action and apprehended two individuals responsible for ramming the convoy.

As per reports, the alleged accused were identified as Gaurav Solanki and Monu Kumar, residents of Ghaziabad.

They were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident following which an FIR was filed against them, and they were taken into custody for further investigation.

Surprisingly, the speeding vehicle didn't hit the governor's convoy just once, but it rammed into it twice, escalating the severity of the situation. Authorities also detained a black Scorpio car, suspected to be involved in the reckless act.

Surprisingly, the speedy car didn't simply hit the governor's convoy once; instead, it struck it again, making the situation worse.

His security failure emphasizes the necessity for strict steps to prevent similar incidents in the future and casts doubt on the standards in place to protect dignitaries.

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