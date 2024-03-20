Sadhguru, a renowned spiritual leader, recently faced a critical health crisis.

He experienced a severe headache that intensified on March 14.

When a doctor advised an immediate MRI, it revealed a substantial brain bleed.

On 17th March, Sadhguru's neurological condition deteriorated significantly, with a marked decline in consciousness, worsening headache, and frequent vomiting.

A CT scan indicated a significant increase in brain swelling and a life-threatening shift of the brain to one side. Consequently, he was admitted to Apollo Delhi.



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A team of doctors, including Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi, and Dr S Chatterjee, performed an emergency brain surgery within a few hours of admission to alleviate the skull bleeding.

Following the surgery, Sadhguru was taken off the ventilator. Currently, he is showing steady improvement, with his brain, body, and vital parameters stabilising.