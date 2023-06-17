Stone was pelted by people at police officials in the Junagadh district of Gujarat after clashes broke out on June 16.



The clashes erupted over the civic body’s demolition notice of a mosque near the Majewadi Gate.

According to reports, a civilian had died due to the pelting of stones.

The notice was issued on June 14 by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to the mosque asking to present its documents within five days amid the body’s anti-encroachment drive.

Following the event, 500-600 people gathered at the Majewadi Gate expressing their anger over the notice that was released on June 16.

They even tried blocking roads in the area as a sign of protest.

Police officials reached the location to urge the people not to block the road. However, people started pelting stones at the police and started the slogans.

Some policemen, including the deputy superintendent of police, were injured in the attack. Investigation on the same has been going on.

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