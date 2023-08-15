Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died on August 15 at AIIMS Delhi due to a cardiac arrest.



80-year-old Pathak was the founder of Sulabh International, a social service organisation based in India which worked towards promoting human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.

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According to sources, Pathak hoisted the national flag in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after that. He was rushed to AIIMS Delhi where the doctors declared him brought dead at 1.41 pm.



In a tweet on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Pathak, calling it a "profound loss" for the nation. He praised Pathak for working for "societal progress and empowering the downtrodden."