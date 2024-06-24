The Supreme Court advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to wait for the decision of the Delhi High Court regarding his bail plea in a money laundering case connected to the defunct Delhi liquor policy.

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to put on hold the bail granted to him by a lower court just a week ago.

The case revolves around allegations related to a controversial liquor policy that was scrapped later on. Kejriwal's bail was briefly halted by the Delhi High Court pending further legal proceedings, prompting him to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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