The Supreme Court has chastised the Central government and the state governments of Haryana and Punjab for their inadequate measures to address the persistent air pollution crisis in Delhi, primarily caused by stubble burning. During a hearing on Thursday, the apex court highlighted the nominal compensation collected from farmers for burning paddy stubble, which has significantly deteriorated the air quality in the capital.

The bench, comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, expressed disappointment over the lack of progress from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in implementing directives aimed at curbing stubble burning. The court noted that only five out of the eleven members attended a meeting convened on August 29 to discuss air pollution, and the Supreme Court's directions were not even on the agenda.

"The Commission has not launched a single prosecution against cases of stubble burning," the court remarked while reviewing CAQM's compliance report. The justices directed the Centre and CAQM to submit affidavits within a week and scheduled the next hearing for October 16.

During a previous hearing on September 27, the Supreme Court had similarly condemned the CAQM for its failure to take effective actions against air pollution and emphasized the need for the commission to be more proactive in enforcing its regulations. "There has been total non-compliance of the Act," the bench stated, demanding concrete evidence of the measures taken to address the pollution crisis.

The court has urged the CAQM to ensure that the equipment provided to farmers for managing paddy stubble is utilized effectively, as the situation continues to worsen with the onset of winter. Notably, the court pointed out the staffing inadequacies in state pollution control boards, questioning how these agencies would manage pollution and stubble burning effectively.

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