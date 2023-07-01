Supreme Court (SC) on July 1 denied the interim protection to Teesta Setalvad in the case of fabricating evidence to implicate innocent people in the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

The SC bench comprising of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra heard the matter.

After hearing the argument made by Setalvad's lawyer and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the apex court denied interim protection for Teesta Setlavad.

''The court has decided that the matter will be placed before a higher bench for further consideration. We request the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to constitute a larger bench for the case,'' the SC said.

During the hearing, the court further said that a breathing tie should be given in the case.

Mehta, who was arguing on behalf of the Gujarati government, said that "delaying the case would not erase the crime" that had been committed. He also that he had carefully reviewed the accused's record, which included information from other cases.

Mehta further cited a 127-page judgment and quoted cited part of the judgment that mentioned Teesta's alleged participation in a conspiracy.

The Solicitor General also questioned whether someone with such involvement should be allowed relief.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat High Court rejected Setalvad’s plea and directed her to surrender immediately.

The court observed that she had made attempts to unsettle a democratically elected government, sully the image of the then chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and tried to send him to jail.

The court noted that she had attempted to topple a democratically elected government, tarnish the reputation of a then-chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and left no stone unturned in sending him to jail.

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