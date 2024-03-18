The Supreme Court has ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose all details related to electoral bonds funds, instructing the bank to avoid selective disclosures.

The apex court has also directed the SBI to file an affidavit confirming that no information has been suppressed. The SBI has assured to reveal all the information it possesses without any holdbacks.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, has informed the Supreme Court that the ultimate goal of the action is to curb black money.

He further emphasized that the Court should be conscious of how the judgment is being perceived outside the court.

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