The Supreme Court on Monday indicated it may transfer the investigation into allegations of using ghee adulterated with animal fat in Tirupati laddus to an independent agency. The court also reprimanded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for publicly commenting on the matter, despite no formal complaint being lodged.

A bench led by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan expressed concern over Naidu's premature statements, made while the inquiry was still ongoing. The court emphasized that "gods should be kept away from politics" and that any such claims must be handled with utmost care.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state, noted the sensitive nature of the case, stating that if the allegations proved true, it would severely impact public faith. He has been asked to provide further instructions on the possibility of an independent investigation by October 3.

The controversy erupted after Naidu accused the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government of allowing the use of contaminated ghee in the laddus, sparking a major political storm.

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