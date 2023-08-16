The Supreme Court on August 16 directed Indian Railways to maintain status quo with regard to the demolition drive being carried out to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

A bench of Justices comprising Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter stating, “Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week”.

The lawyer appearing for the petition Yakub Shah said that 100 houses were bulldozed and with only 7-80 houses left. The exercise was conducted at a time when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed, claimed the lawyer.

On August 9, the government began a demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, reportedly razing as many as 135 houses in the Nai Basti – a settlement along the railway track in the backyard of the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

These houses were marked as illegal encroachments on government land and a team from the railways, along with the district administration, and police conducted the exercise.

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