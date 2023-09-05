The Supreme Court (SC) on September 5 reserved a verdict in the challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special privileges to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The development comes after a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard extensive arguments by both the petitioners and the government over a span of sixteen days.

As per a Live Law report, the hearing, which commenced on August 2, 2023, witnessed extensive arguments and discussions over a span of sixteen days. This landmark case had remained dormant for over three years, with its last listing dating back to March 2020.

On August 5, 2019, the Central Government made the pivotal decision to revoke the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganize it into two Union Territories. This significant move was accomplished through the abrogation of Article 370.

Following this historical decision, multiple legal challenges emerged, contesting the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. These petitions were subsequently referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019 for deliberation.

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