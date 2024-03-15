The Supreme Court has scheduled for March 21 to hear pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

This act removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel for Election Commissioners.

The Court also permitted petitioners to submit applications pertaining to the recent appointment of two new Election Commissioners under the 2023 law.



Also Read: Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu appointed as Election Commissioners

The court will review these applications on the same date.

On the other hand, President Droupadi Murmu appoints Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India.

"In exercise of powers conferred by section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 (Act No. 49 of 2023), the President is pleased to appoint Shri Gyanesh Kumar, IAS(Retd.) and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, IAS(Retd.) as Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date they assume charge of their office," reads the notification.