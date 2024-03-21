Supreme Court stays the Centre's notification of Fact Check Unit under the IT Rules.

For the unversed, Centre on Wednesday notified the setting up of a fact-checking unit (FCU) for monitoring news related to its business, weeks ahead of the general election.

The dedicated unit will be set up under the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, adding that the FCU will be set up under IT rules, 2021.