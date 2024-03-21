Supreme Court stays notification on Centre's Fact Check Unit under IT Rules
Supreme Court has issued a stay on the Centre's recent notification for the establishment of a Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the IT Rules.
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Supreme Court issues stay on Centre's Fact Check Unit
Supreme Court stays the Centre's notification of Fact Check Unit under the IT Rules.
For the unversed, Centre on Wednesday notified the setting up of a fact-checking unit (FCU) for monitoring news related to its business, weeks ahead of the general election.
The dedicated unit will be set up under the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, adding that the FCU will be set up under IT rules, 2021.
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