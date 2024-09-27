The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for September 30 regarding the defamation case involving Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The case challenges a September 2 order from the Delhi High Court, which denied their request to dismiss the defamation proceedings linked to their comments on the alleged removal of 30 lakh voters from electoral rolls.

During the proceedings, Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti acknowledged a submission by senior advocate Sonia Mathur, representing BJP leader Rajiv Babbar. Mathur indicated that her caveat was not included in the office report, and she was unable to file a response due to the late service of the petition.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Atishi and Kejriwal, confirmed his readiness to present arguments on the scheduled date. Both leaders contend that the high court's decision, which described their statements as prima facie defamatory and politically motivated, should be overturned. The Delhi High Court had asserted that the remarks aimed to malign the BJP and exploit the situation for political gain.

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