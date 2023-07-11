The Supreme Court on July 11, 2023, set August 2, 2023 as the start date for a series of petitions challenging the dilution of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

The petitions also challenge the J&K Re-organization Act of 2019, which divided J&K into Ladakh and J&K Union Territories.

The matter was listed today for instructions on how to finish the formalities for the pre-hearing. The presiding judge, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, stated that the cases would be heard every day starting on August 2, with the exception of Mondays and Fridays. The bench also includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

Justice Kaul asked during the hearing whether additional affidavits were required because the issue only concerns the constitutionality of the decisions. Recently, the Association Government had documented an oath with respect to the current status of Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of its extraordinary status. Equity Kaul said that now the opposite side will record a response oath and the interaction will go on.

Tushar Mehta, India's Solicitor General, testified on behalf of the Union Government, stating that the affidavit merely reflects the region's current situation and that no response is required.

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