The Supreme Court of India will resume hearing on arguments regarding same-sex marriage today May 3 at 11 am.

The legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India is currently being discussed as the arguments remained inconclusive on April 27.

On April 27, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to provide a response on May 3 regarding the social benefits that same-sex couples can receive even if their marital status is not recognized by law. The court asked the question after observing that the Center had a "corresponding duty" to recognize the social consequences of its acceptance of the right to cohabit with partners of the same sex as a fundamental right. It is necessary to give it some label, marriage or not.

In support of the Special Marriage Act's legalization of same-sex marriages, partners of the same sex from all over the country have written to the Supreme Court.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that the "right to love, right to cohabit, right to choose one's partner, right to choose one's sexual orientation" is a fundamental right during a hearing before a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

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