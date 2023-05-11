In a big win for Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Thursday, May 11 pronounced its verdict on the Centre-Delhi government row over the control of services in the national capital.

The apex court of India in its verdict stated that the Delhi government has control over administration services on all aspects, except for land, public order and police.

Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court further stated the real power of administration must reside in the elected arm of the state and that Delhi and Centre, both have powers as the elected government is the expression of the will of the people.

In the absence of law by Parliament, the Delhi Legislature and executive have powers to take decisions, added SC.

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