Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expanded his cabinet for the second time since assuming office in May 2021 and changed the portfolios of five ministers, while dropping the controversial dairy minister SM Nasar.

According to an official release, five ministers have been inducted into the cabinet on the recommendation of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the Governor has approved the change of portfolios and subject allocations to the appointed ministers.

The official statement added, Dr TRB Rajaa to be sworn in as a new member of the cabinet on May 11 at 10.30 today.

The other four ministers who have inducted in the cabinet are Thangam Thennarasu (Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management), MP Saminathan (Minister for Tamil Development, Information & Publicity), Dr Palanival Thiaga Rajan (Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services), and T Mano Thangaraj (Minister for Milk & Dairy Development).

Nasar’s removal from the post of Dairy Minister after two incidents involving disruption in supply of Aavin milk to households on the state in March and in other the minister was found hurling stones at a DMK worker for allegedly delaying in bringing a chair for him.

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