Tamil actress and BJP leader Gautami Tadimalla has resigned from BJP citing no support from the party as well as party leaders and betraying her trust.

In a strongly worded resignation letter, Tadimalla said, "Today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the Party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life savings".

Accusing party leader C Alagappan of cheating her, Tadimalla wrote in the resignation letter, "I have been working since I was 17 years old and my career has spanned 37 years across cinema, television, radio and digital media. I have worked my entire life so that I can be financially secure at this age as well as provide for my daughter's future. I am at the point where my daughter and I should have been settled, safe adn secure, and yet I found to my horror that Mr. C Alagappan has swindled me of my money, property and documents".

"In order to recover my hard earned money, properties and documents, I have followed the laws, rules and processes of our country just as every Indian citizen must, with full respect and faith that I will receive justice. I hae filed a series of complaints with complete trust in my Chief Minister, my police department and my judicial system, but I find that the process has been inexplicably dragging on", wrote Tadimalla in her resignation letter.

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