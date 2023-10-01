At least 8 people were killed and several others injured when a tourist bus fell into a gorge near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu

while turning a sharp bend near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. There were 55 passengers on the bus, who were on their way to Tenkasi.



The bus fell into the gorge after the driver of the vehicle lost control on a hairpin bend. Locals, police and fire officials rushed to the aid of the victims and rescued the injured.



The bus toppled in the impact and the rescue workers were seen using ropes to get down to the ill-fated vehicle and reach out to the passengers.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh for the families who those who were killed in the accident. He said ₹ 50,000 would be provided to those who had suffered minor injuries.

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