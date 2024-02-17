At least nine people died and several others were severely injured on February 17, in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Vembakottai.

The magnitude of the blast was so intense that four buildings near the firecracker factory were also destroyed in the blast, according to the locals.

Police and a team from the fire department rushed to the spot after the incident. The injured people were immediately shifted to a local hospital.

According to the police, seven people died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries while being on their way to the hospital.