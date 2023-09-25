The AIADMK broke its alliance with the BJP after a meeting at the party headquarters in Tamil Nadu on September 25.

The rift between the two parties was caused by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's controversial remarks about former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai.

Annamalai's remarks sparked a controversy after he alleged that Annadurai insulted Hinduism at an event in Madurai in 1956.

The BJP leader had also alleged that Annadurai was kept hidden in Madurai and he escaped after he issued an apology.



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