In the light of the recent death of a National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed students that they should not harbor suicidal thoughts while assuring that NEET will be scrapped.

Jagadeeswaran, a 19-year-old student died by suicide on August 12 after he failed to clear the NEET exam twice. The student’s father also followed suite and alleged died by suicide the next day, unable to bear his son’s death.

Offering condolences over the death of the father-son duo, CM Stalin said, “I have no words to say and don’t know how to console the bereaved family. Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET”. Stalin also promised that the government will get into action to scrap NEET in the state.

Stalin also requested students to not contemplate suicide if they are unable to clear any exam.

Taking a dig at Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, Stalin said, “It appears the Governor only wants the rich to clear the exams as they can afford the hefty fees demanded by the coaching institutes. The Government has introduced 7.5 per cent reservations for poor people in medical colleges. But the Governor refuses to understand this. I doubt whether he is acting as a puppet of the NEET coaching centres”.

Also read : Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress to be disbanded post Independence: Himanta Biswa Sarma