Ganeshamoorthy, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode constituency in Tamil Nadu, was hospitalised after allegedly consuming pesticide.

The MDMK member, who was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was taken to a private hospital by his family following discomfort and vomiting.

He reportedly confessed to his family that he consumed pesticide. Following medical examinations, he was admitted to the ICU and placed on a ventilator. Ganeshamoorthy was later transferred to a private hospital in Coimbatore, accompanied by two doctors and his family in the ambulance.

MDMK leader Durai Vaiko, who visited the hospital, stated that Ganeshamoorthy was critically ill and receiving ECMO treatment.

Other political figures, including S. Muthusamy, state Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Excise and Prohibition, Dr C. Saraswathy BJP MLA of Modakurichi, and K.V Ramalingam of the AIADMK, visited the hospital to inquire about Ganeshamoorthy's health.