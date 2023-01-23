At least three people lost their lives, while 10 others were injured after a crane crashed down on them during a temple festival in a village near Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

As per reports, the accident occurred during the Draupathi Amman festival at Kilveedhi village in Nemili near Chennai at 8:15 PM on January 22.

The reports further said that the mishap took place during the Mayileru event at the Mandi Amman temple in Nemili, where as many as 1500 people had gathered to celebrate the festival.

While celebrating the festival, people attempted to garland the temple idols by getting onto a crane, which failed to bear the weight and eventually collapsed leaving three people, who were reportedly atop the crane, dead while 10 others were injured.

The deceased have been identified as K. Muthukumar, 39, Boopalan, 40, and 17-year-old Jothibabu.

The injured have been taken to Arakkonam and Thiruvallur government hospitals for treatment.

As per the reports, the panic was triggered among the crowd after the incident, resulting in a stampede-like situation.

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