Two students from Mathur Government Higher Secondary School were detained by police for allegedly smearing three classroom locks with human excreta in Tamil Nadu.

As per school officials, the classroom locks were smeared with human excreta on August 19.

The incident shocked took teachers, parents, and students completely and they protested demanding the arrest of all those involved in the incident.

Four 12th-grade students were detained on suspicion after Thiruthani Police carried out an investigation.

The accused students confessed that they did it because they were upset with a school teacher.

Further investigation is underway.

The issue became sensitive as it marked the second case involving human feces used in a degrading manner.

Back in December 2022, villagers found out that feces had been thrown into a tank used by the Dalit community in Vengaivayal, Pudukottai.

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